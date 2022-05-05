DE Carson Mott Becomes Cal Football's Second Commitment for Class of 2023

Simi Valley standout joins R.J. Jones as the two recruits who agree to become Golden Bears in 2023

Cal received its second football commitment for the class of 2023 this week when Simi Valley, Calif., defensive end Carson Mott announced this week via social media that he has committed to Cal.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Mott is an edge pass rusher who is rated a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247 Sports.

He made his commitment announcement on his Instagram account

.

Mott does not have a national ranking, but 247 Sports ranks him as the 55th-best edge prospect in the class and the 97th-best recruit in the state of California.

Mott chose Cal over offers from Arizona State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, UNLV and Princeton.

Mott joins safety R.J. Jones as the first two players to commit to Cal in the class of 2023. Jones committed in February.

Cal was among the first schools to offer Mott a scholarship, making the offer in December of 2021. Mott visited Cal twice since then, and his primary recruiter at Cal was outide linebacker coach Vic So'oto.

Video highlights:

