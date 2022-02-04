Cal Gets First Commitment for 2023: Safety RJ Jones

Cal got its first football commitment for the class of 2023 on Friday when St. John Bosco High School safety RJ Jones announced on social media that he will attend Cal.

Jones made his commitment a few days after his official visit to the Cal campus last weekend.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Jones chose Cal after also receiving offers from Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Oregon, Michigan State, Mississippi, Washington and others.

Jones is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports, and 247 Sports Composite rankings place Jones as the 207th-best prospect in the class of 2023 and the 19th-best safety prospect. Rivals also rates Jones as a four-star prospect and pegs him as the 17th-best safety in the class.

Jones’ 17th birthday was Friday, the day he announced his commitment.

“When I looked at every school, there were three things I really focused on,” Jones told Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. “The first was the education I would get, the second was having an opportunity to play early and the third was opportunities for life after football. Cal hit all three of them.

Jones plays for one of the nation’s top high school football program at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif., and he reportedly had 40 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups as a junior.

Cal did not have any safeties in its recently announced 2022 recruiting class.

In his Twitter video announcement of his commitment, Jones said:

“I’m committed. I'm committed to being the best version of me, on and off the field. Football has taught me how to be disciplined. How to tackle life’s obstacles. How to be gracious in my victories and resilient in my losses. It's taught me how to push myself, always to believe in me. It has also taught me how to adapt to change. And I believe in always making my next move my best move, so i’m confident in the choices I make for myself.”

