Cal Special Teams Coach Charlie Ragle Named Head Coach at Idaho State

He was the last remaining member of Justin Wilcox's original coaching staff at Cal

Cal special teams coach Charlie Ragle, the last remaining member of Justin Wilcox's original coaching staff at Cal, has left to become the head coach of Idaho State.

The entire Cal staff is in a bit of a holding pattern since Wilcox reportedly interviewed for the head coaching vacancy at Oregon this week.

Ragle, 45, will take over an FCS program at Idaho State that went 1-10 this past season, including 1-7 in the Big Sky Conference. That led to the firing of head coach Rob Phenicle with two years left on his contract. The Bengals went 2-4 in 2020 and 3-9 in 2019, and their last winning season was in 2018 when they finished 6-5.

Ragle's only previous head coaching experience was at Chaparral High School in Arizona from 2007 through 2011. The school had a 63-7 record with Ragle as its head coach.

Ragle was an assistant coach at Arizona State and Arizona before joining the Cal staff in 2017. For the first two years at Cal he was both the special-teams and tight end coach, and the past two seasons, he was the special-teams coach only.

Cal's special teams struggled in 2020 and the early part of the 2021 season. A blocked extra points late in the game cost Cal a chance to tie Stanford in 2020, and a botched extra point hurt Cal's chances in a two-point loss to TCU this season.

However, Nikko Remigio and Ashtyn Davis became excellent return men under Ragle. Dario Longhetto hit on 11 of 14 field goal attempts, and Jamieson Sheahan did a good job as a punter.

---Here is the Idaho State release on the hiring of Ragle---

