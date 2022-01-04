Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Report: Marshall Cherrington Returns to Cal as Director of Player Personnel

    He left the Golden Bears' football program last year to join USC's staff, but now he's back
    Author:

    Marshall Cherrington is returning to the Cal football program as the Golden Bears' director of player personnel, according to 247Sports.com's Brandon Huffman.

    Cherrington had been Cal's director of recruiting strategy in 2019 and was given much of the credit for the Golden Bears' 2019 recruiting class.

    In January 2021, Cherrington left Cal to become the director of recruiting strategy at USC, his alma mater, under Trojans coach Clay Helton. Cherrington had been a student manager at USC in 2017 before being hired as a recruiting assistant at Cal in 2018. He later served a recruiting analyst at Washington before returning to Cal, then subsequently joining the USC staff.

    But the Trojans underwent a coaching change recently, with Oklahoma head coach leaving Norman, Okla., to become USC's head coach. Whenever there is a change in the head coach, changes throughout the football program's staff are almost inevitable.

    So now he is back at Cal. He had helped being a number of recruits to Cal the past three years, including Derek Wilkins, J.Michael Sturdivant and Mavin Anderson as part of the 2019 class.

    It is unclear exactly what Cherrington's role will be at Cal.  At the college level, a director of player personnel typically performs a wide range of tasks while providing a liaison between departments. He might help players with a number of tasks, such as compliance, student services, conditioning, travel, housing, etc.  He no doubt will have a significant role in recruiting as well since that has been his strength over the years.

    Cover photo of Justin Wilcox by Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports

