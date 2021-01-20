Marshall Cherrington Leaves Cal to Be USC Director of Recruiting Strategy

USC alumnus Cherrington was involved in Cal recruiting for three years

Marshall Cherrington, a key person in Cal's recruiting efforts under Justin Wilcox, has left Cal to take a job with the USC football staff. The Trojans announced this week that Cherrington will be the Trojans' director of recruiting strategy,

The 247 Sports website included this observation regarding USC's hiring of Cherrington:

"Great hire for #USC, Marshall made a huge impact at #Cal the last few years, young and hungry and really connects well with both athletes and parents," wrote West Coast Recruiting expert Greg Biggins.

Cherrington tweeted the following message to Cal supporters:

Cannot say how appreciative and thankful I am for Coach Wilcox and the entire Cal Fam. Amazing people throughout the building that I learned so much from. And for all the players who came and worked everyday. That locker room is made up of world changers. Gonna miss y’all.

Cherrington is an alumnus of USC, and graduated from the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism with a degree in Public Relations in 2018.

Before coming to Cal, Cherrington was a football operations manager for USC.

Cherrington was hired by Cal head coach Justin Wilcox in 2018, and became a key part of the Bears' recruiting efforts. He was initially hired as an assistant, but became the Bears' director of recruiting strategy after a year.

At Cal he was responsible for identifying and evaluating talent in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 classes, and he also helped communicate with those high school prospects.

He also produced content for Cal's recruiting social media platforms, and collaborated with Cal's director of recruiting to schedule and execute unofficial and official visits.

