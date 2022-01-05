Cal Transfer RB Christopher Brooks Changes Commitment from Purdue to BYU

Bears' leading rusher in 2019 and 2021 reportedly has enrolled in classes in Provo, Utah, to join Cougars

Christopher Brooks, who was Cal's leading rusher in 2019 and 2021 before entering the transfer portal, had announced three weeks ago that he was committed to Purdue. But he apparently changed his mind because on Wednesday he announced on social media that he is now committed to BYU.

Brooks reportedly enrolled in classes at BYU on Wednesday and will be a graduate senior in 2022 for the Cougars.

BYU is in need of a running back after losing Tyler Allgeie, the school's single-season rushing leader, to the NFL.

The KSL Sports & The Zone Sports Network also reported that Brooks has committed to BYU.

Before the 2021 season, Brooks had been known as Christopher Brown Jr., but he made the name change in honor of his single mother, Raquel Brooks, who raised him.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pounds Brooks is a power back who began the 2021 season coming off the bench because of assorted injuries. But he got stronger as the season went on and ended up as the Bears' starter late in the season. He finished with 602 rushing yards and 5.2 yards per carry. He also had 19 receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns.

In his four years at Cal he rushed for 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns.

His best season was 2019 when he rushed for 914 yards, and had 22 receptions for 166 yards and four touchdowns.

Brooks' biggest shortcoming was his inability to stay healthy for an entire season, missing games and parts of games for various injuries.

Brooks originally committed to Purdue on Dec. 15 after he entering the transfer portal.

Brooks joins a BYU backfield in 2022 that will include Lopini Katoa, Jackson McChesney, Miles Davis, Hinckley Ropati, and Mason Fakahua.

.

Cover photo of Christopher Brooks is by Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.