Ex-Cal QB Davis Webb Leads Giants on Game-Winning Drive

Former Cal quarterback David Webb played the entire second half for the New York Giants on Thursday and led the team to the game-winning score in the Giants' 23-21 preseason victory over the New England Patriots.

The 27-year-old Webb is clearly the No. 3 quarterback for the Giants, behind Daniel Jones an Tyrod Taylor, both of whom played in the first half. So Webb has to do enough in the preseason to convince Brian Daboll to keep three quarterbacks on his regular-season roster.

Webb did not have outstanding statistics, but he led New York to scores on three of the five possessions in which he was in the game, and he led the team on its game-winning scoring drive in the closing seconds.

He finished 8-for-16 for 51 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Webb was the Giants' quarterback to start the second half and immediately led the team on a nine-play, 51-yard touchdown drive. Webb was 3-for-4 for 12 yards on that drive.

He went 1-for-3 on his three-play-and-punt second possession, and was 1-for-5 for 1 yard in his third drive, although that possession still ended up with a field goal.

He was 0-for-1 on his fourth possession that went nowhere, but he probably had his best performance in his fifth drive.

The Giants took over at their 25-yard line with 4:36 left in the game, trailing 21-20. Webb went 3-for-4 for 32 yards in that 11-play, 69-yard drive that ended with Graham Gano's 24-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

Davis signed with the Giants in February, after playing last season with the Buffalo Bills.

Davis has played a lot in preseason games since being drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. But he got his first regular-season action of his pro career last year, although it was not much of an appearance.

He played the final four plays in the Bills' 45-17 victory over the Jets on Nov. 14. Davis handed ball off twice, then knelt down for the final two plays to run out the clock. For his pro career, Webb has two carries for minus-3 yards and has never attempted a pass.

Webb played the 2016 season for Cal under head coach Sonny Dykes after playing his first three college seasons at Texas Tech.

