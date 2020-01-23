CalMaven
Cal Football: Eight Early Enrollees Will Participate in Bears' Spring Ball

Jake Curtis

Eight members of Cal’s 2020 recruiting class will be on hand for spring practice.

Tuesday was the first day of the spring term at UC Berkeley, and those eight enrolled for the spring and started taking classes this week.

Seven of them are freshmen, which means they will get a head start for the 2020 season by participating in spring ball, which begins March 4.

The early enrollees include quarterback Jaden Casey, linebacker Muelu Iosefa, defensive back Trey Paster, defensive back Isaiah Young, wide receiver Mason Mangum, offensive/defensive lineman Everett Johnson, linebacker Jaedon Roberts and punter Jamieson Sheahan.

All of them are freshmen except for Sheahan, who comes in as a junior.

Only two -- Casey and Mangum -- are offensive players, but they will get an early start on learning the system of new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave.

The Golden Bear Report reported that former City College of San Francisco offensive lineman Sami Nazzal has also enrolled and will be part of the Cal football team as a walk-on.

(Justin Wilcox talks about his quarterback recruits in the video above.)

It’s hard to say whether any will get playing time next fall. It is not like last year, when Cal was in search of wide receivers, giving Makai Polk a chance to make an impressive in spring ball. By the time last year’s spring practice was over, it was clear Polk would get playing time in 2019, and he wound up with 19 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns last season. Sixteen of those catches, 276 yards and both touchdowns came in the final five games of the season.

This spring, Cal will be set at most offensive possessions, although it may have room on defense for some newcomers to get some playing time.

Wilcox talks about early enrollee Everett Johnson in the video below:

