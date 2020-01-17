Cal Football: Spring Practice Starts March 4 as New Offensive Coordinator Takes Over

Expectations for Cal's 2020 football season are high, and the Bears will begin preparing for next season when spring workouts begin on March 4, Cal announced on Friday.

With three new offensive coaches, including a new offensive coordinator, these spring practices will be pivotal to the team's 2020 success.

The Golden Bears will hold 15 spring practices, all at Memorial Stadium, with four on Saturdays, including the Cal Spring Football Game on April 11, which wraps up spring practice.

All spring practices, as well as the March 20 Pro Day, are open to the public free of charge.

Cal will return most of the key offensive players from the 2019 team that finished with an 8-5 record. That includes quarterback Chase Garbers, running back Christopher Brown Jr, receivers Nikko Remigio, Kekoa Crawford and Makai Polk and the entire offensive line.

New offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave will begin installing his offense during the spring, while new offensive line coach Angus McClure and new running backs coach Aristotle Thompson will start to become familiar with their players.

BILL MUSGRAVE -- Photo by Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

The Bears must find replacements for three key defensive players who have run out of eligibility -- All-American linebacker Evan Weaver and safeties Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins. Those three will probably participate in the March 20 Pro Day.

Cal will host seven games at California Memorial Stadium next fall, starting with TCU on Sept. 5 before hosting Cal Poly (Sept. 12), Utah (Sept. 26), Oregon (Oct. 17), Washington (Oct. 31), Stanford (Nov. 21) and UCLA (Nov. 27).

The Bears will open the 2020 season on Aug. 29 in Las Vegas against UNLV at Allegiant Stadium, which will serve as the new home of the Raiders. They also travel to Washington State (Oct. 3), USC (Oct. 10), Oregon State (Oct. 24) and Arizona

All games are on Saturday other than the Friday regular-season finale against UCLA and the Pac-12 Championship Game, which will also be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 4.

Here is the spring schedule:

DAY, DATE, START TIME

Wednesday, March 4, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, March 6, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, March 11, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, March 13, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m.

Monday, March 16, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, March 18, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, March 20, Pro Day, all day

Wednesday, April 1, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, April 3, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 4, 11 a.m.

Monday, April 6, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, April 8, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, April 10, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 11, TBA, Spring Game, Pac-12 Networks

Saturday, April 18 TBA, Cal Day Event