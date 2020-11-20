NFL Fantasy Experts Expect Ex-Cal Star Jared Goff to Flounder Monday

Last week, former Cal quarterback Jared Goff was the darling of Fantasy experts, who expected big numbers from him in the Rams' game against the Seattle Seahawks. But this week, those same Fantasy gurus are down on Goff in the Rams’ Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Such is the Fantasy world, where a player is expected to be a star one week and a dud the next.

All the Fantasy writers on reputable sports websites advise Fantasy players to sit Goff this week. Goff is the only ex-Cal player to get a mention in Fantasy reports this week, but Goff was everywhere.

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano was among those suggesting Fantasy players sit Goff this week, making his point in the video above and with this assessment:

Jared Goff at Buccaneers (MNF 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Goff had a sweetheart of a matchup last week against the Seahawks, and he failed to score even 11 points for fantasy managers. He has now failed to score more than 17 fantasy points in five of his last six games, and that trend is likely to continue in Tampa Bay. Their defense has been tough on quarterbacks, allowing an average of just 16.0 points per game to the position. In what is a run-based offense, Goff can’t be trusted.

I am drawn to the last line, “In what is a run-based offense, Goff can’t be trusted.” Ouch.

In his recommendation to sit Goff, CBS Sports’ Jamey Eisenberg said this:

Goff played well in Week 10 against Seattle with 27-of-37 passing for 302 yards, but he failed to score a touchdown and also lost a fumble. I had high expectations for him as the Start of the Week, but he was a huge letdown as a Fantasy quarterback. It will be hard to trust him this week at Tampa Bay, especially with standout left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) out. Tampa Bay's defense has been up and down this season against opposing quarterbacks, but in four home games this year, the Buccaneers are allowing an average of just 18.8 Fantasy points to passers. Goff should be considered a low-end starting option at best in most leagues.

NFL.com’s Adam Rank suggested sitting both quarterbacks in the Bucs-Rams game, and being grouped with Tom Brady can’t be bad, can it? Here’s what Rank said about Goff:

So Goff is going to be the one guy who isn’t going to take advantage of the Seahawks this season? I mean, I can feel that. One year while I was playing basketball in high school, I was the only player on my team who hadn’t scored in our matchup against Norte Vista High School. And coach was all, “let’s get Rank the ball so he can score.” I wanted to throw up. And this was with like three minutes left in the game. I finally got the ball in the basket with around 40 seconds left (and then eventually ended up with six points because I’m a ball-hog like that). The anxiety of just thinking about that moment still gets to me. So I feel for you, Jared. That’s a lot of pressure. And I will forgive you for last week (but won’t forget). I also won’t start you this week against the Bucs, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Finally, Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News lsted Goff among his “Weaker Starts” for the week, with his advice:

Jared Goff, Rams (at TB). Goff somehow threw with ease for 300 yards against the Seahawks and finished without a score. Here, turnovers, sacks, and sub-300 yards will be the issues.

