Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Byes: 49ers, Bears, Bills, Giants

Start of the Week

Ben Roethlisberger at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Practice? Big Ben don’t need no stinking practice! After missing most of last week while on the dreaded COVID-19 list, Roethlisberger threw four touchdowns and scored a season-high 29.3 fantasy points against the Bengals. He’s now scored 25-plus points in two straight games, and this week’s game in Jacksonville is a sweetheart of a matchup. Their defense has allowed a quarterback to score 24-plus points six different times this season.

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Justin Herbert vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Herbert is coming off his worst fantasy performance since Week 2, and he still scored 20.5 points in a loss to Miami. The rookie phenom has now scored at least 20 points in all but one game, and his next game comes against the winless, hapless Jets. Their defense is a wreck, as a total of four quarterbacks have scored 20-plus fantasy points against them. In all, the Men in Green have surrendered the fifth-most points (20.9 PPG) to the position.

Matt Ryan at Saints (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Anytime the Falcons and Saints hook up, it has a shot to be an absolute barnburner. That should be the case this week, as these two defenses have allowed a combined average of over 50 points per game. That’s good news for Ryan, who has averaged 21.4 fantasy points in New Orleans in even-numbered seasons (crazy stat, I know). What’s more, the Saints have given up an average of more than 20 fantasy points to visiting quarterbacks.

Cam Newton at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Newton’s fantasy future looked bleak a few weeks ago, but he’s bounced back nicely to average nearly 20 points per game since Week 8. He’s rushed for four touchdowns in that time and now has nine on the season. That’s huge for fantasy fans, and it should continue when Superman faces the Texans. Their defense has allowed an average of nearly 20 points per game to quarterbacks, and no team has allowed more rushing yards (167.4 PG).

Jameis Winston vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Winston is in line to get his first start of the season, as Drew Brees is dealing with multiple injuries. The fifth-best quarterback in fantasy last season, Winston is certainly in the starting conversation when the Saints host the Falcons. Their defense has allowed an average of 325 passing yards and the second-most points to home quarterbacks (26.3 PPG). In what should be a high-scoring affair, Winston could post top-12 totals this week.

More Starts

Tua Tagovailoa at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Matthew Stafford at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Derek Carr vs. Chiefs (SNF 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Bargains

Jameis Winston vs. Falcons (DraftKings: $5,900)

Tua Tagovailoa at Broncos (DraftKings: $5,800)

Alex Smith vs. Bengals (DraftKings: $5,300)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Carson Wentz at Browns (1 p.m. ET, FOX): Wentz has seen his numbers tank in recent weeks, as he’s failed to score even nine fantasy points in a contest since Week 7. Next up is a date with the Browns, who have been tough on quarterbacks at home. While the weather has helped its cause, their defense has allowed seven touchdown passes and the fifth-fewest fantasy points (13.2 PPG) to visiting signal-callers this season. I’d fade Wentz unless you’re in a two-QB or superflex league.

Sit ‘Em

Ryan Tannehill at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tannehill’s numbers have taken a nosedive in recent weeks, as he’s failed to hit the 18-point mark in each of his last four games. He could have a low ceiling again in Week 11, as the Titans head to Baltimore to face the Ravens. Their defense has allowed an average of fewer than 18 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. What’s more, the position has put up an average of barely 17 points against them while playing at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jared Goff at Buccaneers (MNF 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Goff had a sweetheart of a matchup last week against the Seahawks, and he failed to score even 11 points for fantasy managers. He has now failed to score more than 17 fantasy points in five of his last six games, and that trend is likely to continue in Tampa Bay. Their defense has been tough on quarterbacks, allowing an average of just 16.0 points per game to the position. In what is a run-based offense, Goff simply can’t be trusted.

Joe Burrow at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Burrow, listed as a sit last week, struggled mightily against the Steelers in what was a brutal road matchup. Next up, the Bengals travel to Washington to face a Football Team that can be difficult on quarterbacks at home. Their defense has surrendered just seven scoring strikes and the seventh-fewest fantasy points (15.5 PPG) to visiting signal-callers. Burrow is better suited to those fantasy managers in multi-quarterback leagues.

Philip Rivers vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Rivers has scored 16-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games, including two games with more than 20. Still, I’d fade the veteran this week in a battle of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks. The Packers have been tough on field generals, allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points. What’s more, Green Bay's defense has held the likes of Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, and Matt Ryan to fewer than 17 fantasy points in games this season.

More Sits

Baker Mayfield vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Drew Lock vs. Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jake Luton vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Aaron Rodgers at Colts (DraftKings: $7,000)

Ryan Tannehill at Ravens (DraftKings: $6,100)

Carson Wentz at Browns (DraftKings: $5,700)

