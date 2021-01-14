Cal WR Jeremiah Hawkins Is Transferring to Texas State

Hawkins opted out of the 2020 season, but graduated from Cal

Cal wide receiver Jeremiah Hawkins, who put his name into the transfer portaltwo weeks ago, announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he plans to transfer to Texas State.

Hawkins, who opted out of the 2020 season, played in 30 games for Cal, including two starts. He has 31 career receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown. He also had 12 rushes for 10 yards and 10 kick returns for 271 yards.

Hawkins recently graduated from Cal, so he will be a graduate transfer at Texas State and will be eligible immediately.

Jacob Peeler, who was the main recruiter for Hawkins at Cal when Peeler was a Golden Bears assistant coach, is now the offensive coordinator at Texas State, which plays in the Sun Belt Conference and went 2-10 in 2020.

Hawkins twitter message announcing his decision to transfer to Texas State read as follows:

God is so good! Blessed and thankful for the opportunity to finish my college career with the coaches that I planned to originally start my college career with! With that being said I am 110% committed to the University of Texas State #EATEMUP #NASTWIDEOUTS.

Hawkins is the second Cal receiver who has transferred recently, joining Makai Polk, who announced that he is transferring to Mississippi State.

In 2019, Hawkins played in seven games for Cal and finished 10th on the team in receptions with seven for 66 yards. He was more productive in 2018, when he played in all 13 games and had 17 receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball nine times for 12 yards that season.

He was one of just four true freshmen who saw action for Cal in 2017, That year, Hawkins played in 10 games and caught eight passes for 70 yards and also had two carries for four yards.

Hawkins committed to Cal in May 2016, when Sonny Dykes was the Bears' head coach.

