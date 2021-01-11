Cal WR Makai Polk Transfers to Mississippi State

The concern that Cal wide receiver Makai Polk might transfer when he entered the transfer portal a few days ago turned into a disappointing reality for the Bears on Sunday when Polk announced on Twitter that he has transferred to Mississippi State.

Polk established himself as a reliable receiver in his two seasons at Cal. He became a major part of the Cal passing game in the latter part of his freshman season in 2019, and he finished the 2020 season as the Bears’ second-leading receiver, with 17 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown in just four games in the shortened season.

But at Mississippi State, in Mike Leach’s wide-open Air Raid offense, Polk will have an opportunity to put up big receiving numbers.

A resident of Richmond, Calif., Polk was just a sophomore at Cal this past season, and it remains unclear whether he will be granted a waiver to play for the Bulldogs next season or be required to sit out one season. However, Cowbell Corner, a site that covers Mississippi State football, reported that Mississippi State expects Polk to be eligible to play in 2021.

In any case, he will have three years of college eligibility remaining, since the 2020 season did not count against any player’s eligibility.

Mississippi State finished with a 4-7 record in Leach’s first season as head coach, but six of the Bulldogs’ receivers had more than 35 catches in 2020 and four had more than 40. Only one Cal receiver had more than 30 catches during its 13-game season in 2019, and none had more than 40.

Mississippi State finished 20th in the country in passing offense in 2020, which was a bit of a disappointment, because Leach’s offenses typically lead the country in that category. Former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello began the 2020 season as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback, but freshman Will Rogers started five games, including the bowl-game victory over Tulsa.

Playing in the Southeastern Conference also is expected to give Polk more national exposure.

This is a loss for Cal, although its freshman class this season included a number of wide receivers who are expected to get increased playing time in 2021. The Bears' top recruit in the incoming class of 2021 is wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant.

Kekoa Crawford, Cal's leading receiver this past season as a fifth-year senior, has not yet announced whether he will return to Cal next season. Seniors who participated in the pandemic-plagued 2020 season can return for another college season if they choose to do so.

