Ex-Cal TE Jake Tonges Invited to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Former Cal tight end Jake Tonges has accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, hoping his performance in that game and the practices leading up to it will help his NFL draft status.

The Collegiate Bowl will be played on January 29 at 3 p.m. Pacific time at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Here is how the Collegiate Bowl's website describes the game:

Founded in 2012, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl gives prospective players the best opportunity to showcase their talents to potential employers and fans. Nearly 200 scouts, player personnel staff, general managers and head coaches from all 32 NFL teams are expected be in attendance to watch live practices, conduct player interviews and review tape.

Tonges started 23 games while at Cal, including 11 starts in the 2021 season. On Dec. 10, 2021, he announced that he had entered the transfer portal.

However, on January 7, he announced he had changed his mind and declared for the 2022 NFL draft.

Tongest needs to impress NFL scouts to be drafted.

ESPN's Todd McShay ranks 23 tight ends among his top 323 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft, and Tonges is not one of those 23 tight ends. Five of the tight ends McShay lists he lists are from the Pac-12.

In 2021, Tonges was fifth on the Cal team in receptions with 22 and fourth in receiving yards with 278. He also had two touchdown catches.

