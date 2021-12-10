Cal Tight End Jake Tonges Enters Transfer Portal

He started 23 games while at Cal and was an important part of the game plan each week

Cal is losing a second tight end to the transfer portal. A few days ago, Gavin Reinwald entered the transfer portal, and on Thursday tight end Jake Tonges entered his name in the transfer portal.

Tonges, who has one season of eligibility remaining, has been Cal's top receiving tight end the past two season, and he made 23 starts while at Cal. He started 11 games this season, three in 2020 and nine in 2019.

Tonges was fifth on the team in receptions and fourth in receiving yards in 2021, when he had 22 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2020, in four games, he was fourth in the team in both receptions (12) and receiving yards (80) and had one touchdown catch.

Tonges had 13 receptions for 262 yards and touchdown in 2019.

Tonges was one of the 29 "seniors" who were honored on Senior Day prior to the Dec. 4 game against USC.



Tonges attended Los Gatos High School and arrived at Cal as a walk-on. Tonges earned a scholarship in 2019. He was Cal's nominee for the Burlsworthy Trophy, which is given annually to the nation's top FBS player who began his career as a walk-on

Cal still has five tight ends on the roster, including freshman Keleki Latu, who caught four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown this past season, and highly touted Jermaine Terry. Other tight ends include Nick Alftin, Jake Muller and Elijah Mojarro.

Tight ends are an important part of Bill Musgrave's offense. The Bears often started games with two or three tight ends on the field.

.

Cover photo of Jake Tonges by Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport