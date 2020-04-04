CalSportsReport
Cal Football: How Jaylinn Hawkins Stays in Shape and Prepares for NFL Draft in Coronavirus Shutdown

Jake Curtis

Former Cal safety Jaylinn Hawkins is hoping to get selected in the NFL Draft, which will be held April 23-25, but to make that happen he has to stay in shape despite the sports shutdown. 

The NFL showed enough interest in Hawkins to invite him to the NFL Combine, and Hawkins participated in the Combine, but only did the vertical jump and the broad jump. He also went through some defensive back drills.

He was hoping to show NFL scouts more during Cal's Pro Day, scheduled for March 20. But the novel coronavirus stepped in and ended that hope, causing Cal's Pro Day to be canceled. 

Now Hawkins is faced with the unusual situation of trying to stay in shape and prepare for the draft on his own.

We asked him several questions about what he is doing.

-

Q. What are you doing to stay in shape?

Hawkins: Staying consistent on my workout regiment, working out five to six days throughout the week. These days consist of three days of speed work and lift and two to three days of position work.

-

Q. What else are you doing to prepare for the NFL Draft?

Hawkins: To keep preparing myself for the draft I am consistently working out and recovering properly; therefore I can keep my body in the best condition. I also am staying on my diet eating clean and studying the game of football.

-

Here is a video of Hawkins before the Redbox Bowl a day before he walked for graduation: (More questions and answers below.)

-

Q. Have you had any communication with NFL teams, and, if so, what do the teams want to know?

Hawkins: I have had communication with some teams, but the conversations are confidential.

-

Q. In what other ways (other than football) has the novel coronavirus affected you and what you are doing?

Hawkins: It has not affected me and my work ethic but I am more aware of my surroundings and staying clean as well as social distancing. 

