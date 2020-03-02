Cal Football: Ashtyn Davis, Jaylinn Hawkins Perform Limited Drills at NFL Combine

Defensive backs were in action at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and two Cal defensive backs, Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins, participated in some of the drills.

Neither of the two safeties was timed in the 40-yard dash, which is the category that gets the most attention at the Combine. Davis participated only in the bench press category, while Hawkins did the vertical jump and the broad jump.

(Cal linebacker Evan Weaver performed his NFL Combine drills on Saturday, timing 4.76 in the 40.)

Davis may have been the fastest player on the Cal squad last year and was the 2017 Pac-12 champion in the 110 hurdles. He did not plan to run the 40 at the Combine as he continues to recover from offseason surgery. Presumably he will ran a 40 at Cal's Pro Day on March 20. He needs to be in peak condition for his 40 time because that should enhance his draft status. At the moment he is expected to be taken anywhere from late in the first round to the third round of the NFL Draft.

Davis did 14 repetitions on the 225-pound bench press. That is about average. Twenty-four of the defensive backs who did bench presses recorded more reps than Davis, 14 recorded fewer, and one did the same. The best bench press result of the day was performed by Kamren Curl of Arkansas and Daniel Thomas of Auburn, who recorded 24 reps apiece.

Hawkins had a vertical jump of 35.5 inches and a broad jump of 117 inches.

His vertical jump was right in the middle of the pack among defensive backs, with 21 jumping higher, 18 reaching a lower height and four recording the same height. The best vertical jump among DBs was produced by Kyle Dugger of Lenoir-Rhyne, who had a 42-inch vertical.

Hawkins' broad jump was not as impressive. Thirty-nine of the 41 other defensive backs who participated in the broad jump had a longer jump than Hawkins' 117 inches. The best was a 138-inch broad jump by Jeremy Chinn of Southern Illinois.

Hawkins is considered a late-round draft pick if he is selected at all.

Jaylinn Hawkins at the NFL Combine -- Photo by Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports

Hawkins graduated from Cal in December, and in the video below, taken a few days before the Redbox Bowl, he talks about the graduation ceremony, which was to take place the next day.