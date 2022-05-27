Former Cal WR Jordan Veasy Signs With Raiders

He played in his first two NFL games last season and now joins Chase Garbers on Las Vegas' roster

Former Cal wide receiver Jordan Veasy, who was a free agent this offseason, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders recently.

Veasy spent the 2021 season on the Houston Texans' practice squad, but he did play in two games last season, his first playing time in regular-season NFL games. He got 15 offensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps in a Dec. 19 game against Jacksonville, and he was on the field for nine offensive plays and six special teams plays in the Jan 2 game against the 49ers. He did not have any catches or any other statistics.

He played at Cal in 2016 and 2017 and recorded 63 catches for 797 yards and nine touchdowns in those two seasons combined.

Veasy now joins the same NFL team that signed Chase Garbers as a free agent. Garbers is listed as Las Vegas' fourth-string quarterback on the depth chart. Garbers and Veasy were both on the Cal roster in 2017, but Garbers redshirted that season so he never threw a pass to Veasy in a game at Cal.

The Raiders wide-receiver corps includes Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Demarcus Robinson. ESPN lists Veasy as a third-string wideout.

Veasy signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and the Titans were the first of seven NFL teams with which he has signed contracts. He has been on the practice squads of four NFL teams -- Jacksonville, Buffalo, Washington and Houston -- and earning a spot on the Raiders' practice squad may be his best bet with Las Vegas.

When they signed Veasy, the Raiders released fullback Sutton Smith.

