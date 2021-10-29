Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Former Cal Commit QB Justyn Martin Commits to UCLA

    Highly touted Inglewood quarterback decommitted from the Golden Bears in September
    Author:

    Highly rated quarterback Justyn Martin, who had committed to Cal in January and then decommitted from the Golden Bears in September, announced via twitter on Thursday that he has committed to UCLA for the class of 2022.

    Martin, who attends Inglewood (Calif.) High School, is the ranked as the 10th-best quarterback prospect in the class, according to Sports Illustrated.

    Martin initially announced his decision on CBSSports HQ before also announcing via social media. He chose UCLA over his other two finalists, Mississippi and Michigan. Cal was not among Martin's finalists after he decommitted from the Bears.

    Martin made his choice after making an official visit to UCLA this past weekend.

    “UCLA was my dream school growing up,” Martin said, according to 247 Sports. “I’ve always liked UCLA so this is an incredible opportunity for me. I had a great time on the visit and really like the direction the program is going in. I like Chip Kelly a lot and really enjoyed having a chance to sit down and talk with him. It’s a great offense and one that I’m comfortable with and I think it’s the best all around fit for me.”

    UCLA did not offer Martin a scholarship until June, following a personal workout on the UCLA campus with the coaches. 

    UCLA is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference this season heading into Saturday's game at Utah.  Cal is 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference, and the Bears host Oregon State on Saturday.

