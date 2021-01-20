Cal Football: Highly Rated QB Justyn Martin Commits to Bears

Inglewood High School quarterback becomes Cal's second commitment for 2022

Justyn Martin, a quarterback from Inglewood High School, announced via twitter this week that he has committed to Cal for 2022.

Martin is considered a four-star recruit and is ranked as the 16th-best pro-style quarterback in the class of 2022 by rivals.com. The 247Sports website ranks Martin as the nation's 223rd-best recruit overall and eighth-best pro-style quarterback, while the site's composite rankings put Martin at No. 257 overall and No. 11 among pro-style quarterbacks.

It makes Martin Cal's highest-rated quarterback recruit since Jared Goff, according to Write for Cal.

Martin got an offer from offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and decided to make an early commitment.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Martin selected Cal over offers from Oregon, USC, Michigan State, Kansas, Colorado and Arizona State, among others..

Martin is the second Cal commitment for 2022, joining defensive tackle Damonic Williams.

The commitment coincides with a decision by Cal's current backup quarterback, Devon Modster, to enter the transfer portal this week.

Cal made its offer to Martin back on Dec. 23, and it didn't take long for Martin to pull the trigger on his decision. No commitment is binding until a player signs a letter of intent, and players entering in 2022 cannot sign a letter until next December.

Martin began his high school career at Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, Calif., but he was third-string there behind Doug Brumfield and Maalik Murphy.

Martin transferred to Inglewood high last spring, and became known to recruiters while participating in various camps.

Here is some film of his arm strength:

Additional video on Martin:

