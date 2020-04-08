Miller Moss, considered one of the nation’s elite pro-style quarterback prospects in the class of 2021 who still hasn’t made a college commitment, has Cal on his list of potential schools.

That’s the good news.

The reality is Moss is fielding offers from many of the top programs in the country, including Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee. In the Pac-12, he’s drawn serious attention from USC, UCLA, Arizona State, Colorado and Washington State.

But Cal is on his list, and at least one recruiting website seems to like the Bears’ chances. Rivals projects the 6-foot-2, 193-pounder from Bishop Alemany High in Mission Hills is “100%” headed to Cal, according the website’s FutureCast feature.

Moss, who has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access during his recruitment, did not sound nearly so decisive in comments made in his debut blog post:

“Right now, I'm hearing the most from Alabama, LSU, USC, UCLA and Cal. Not to say that those are my final five or anything like that, those are just the ones that I'm in contact with the most.”

Neither Alabama nor LSU has any quarterback commitments in its 2021 class.

Moss, whose recruitment by Cal is led by new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, is a consensus four-star prospect.

Here’s how three sites rate him:

— ESPN: The No. 36 overall national prospect, the No. 6 pro-style quarterback, the No. 3 prospect in California

— 247Sports: The No. 50 overall national prospect, the No. 5 pro-style quarterback, the No. 6 prospect in California

— Rivals: The No. 90 overall national prospect, the No. 7 pro-style quarterback, the No. 8 prospect in California.

In his first installment with SI, Moss talks about how the recruiting experience has helped him grow up.

“It forces you to accelerate your maturity just because you're fielding calls from everywhere. Texas to New York, Florida, Alabama, Washington, all this kind of stuff. It really forces us to grow up and it puts us in the spotlight at a really young age,” he wrote.

‘It's been huge, not only helping me in the recruiting process, but also to help me handle other things. If I'm on the phone with Nick Saban, when I walk into my math midterm I'm not really that nervous. That's been a big thing for me in terms of handling the whole process.”

Moss talks about the origins of his love of football and about his sister, who is into ballet. He gives no further hints about his college plans, but we can expect more insights in future blogs, as Moss will continue to report through SI until he makes a commitment.

Here’s his first full blog.