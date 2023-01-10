Skip to main content

Former Cal QB Kai Millner Will Transfer  to Northern Arizona

The Bears' backup quarterback in 2022 will try to make a name for himself at the FCS level
Quarterback Kai Millner, who was Cal's backup quarterback in 2022 before entering the transfer portal last month, announced via twitter this week that he is transferring to Northern Arizona, an FCS school.

Millner, a redshirt freshman this past season, played in three games for Cal this past season, all in limited action. 

He briefly entered the game against Washington State when starter Jack Plummer came out of the game for a short period because of injury.  Miller threw four passes in that game and completed one for seven yards.

Millner received his most significant playing time in the loss to Oregon, playing much of the fourth quarter when the Golden Bears were hopelessly behind.  In that game he complete 8 of 11 passes for 114 yards, two touchdown and no interceptions.  He also ran once for 13 yards.  The Ducks had a number backups playing defense at that point.

Soon after Jake Spavital was named Cal's new offensive coordinator, Plummer announced he was entering the transfer portal and he eventually committed to Louisville.

One day after Plummer entered the transfer portal, Millner put his name into the transfer portal.

Not long ago he was considering taking his name out of the portal and returning to Cal, but he ultimately opted to commit to Northern Arizona, which represents a step down in classification from the Pac-12.  It is is closer to Millner's Gilbert, Arizona, home, though.

Northern Arizona, which is located in Flagstaff, is an FCS school that plays in the Big Sky Conference. The Lumberjacks finished 3-8 in 2022, including 2-6 in the conference.  

In its only 2022 game against an FBS school, Northern Arizona lost to Arizona State 40-3 in its season opener.

The Lumberjacks starting quarterback for most of 2022 was sophomore RJ Martinez, but last week Martinez declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

Cover photo of Kai Millner by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

