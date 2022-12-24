Barely one day after entering the transfer portal, ex-Cal quarterback Jack Plummer reportedly is heading to Louisville for a reunion with Jeff Brohm, his former coach at Purdue.

The 247Sports transfer portal site reported the news, as did Joshua Tipton, who covers Louisville for fansided.com.

Plummer played one season for the Bears, passing for 3,095 yards with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but Cal was 4-8.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox, in the video at the top of this story, talks during his Wednesday signing news conference about what the the program, with new offense coordinator Jake Spavital, will be looking for in a quarterback. Plummer had not yet announced his plans to exit, but Wilcox clearly knew a change was happening.

As a graduate transfer, Plummer will be eligible to play immediately at Louisville, which hired Brohm away from Purdue three weeks ago. Brohm, a former star quarterback at Louisville, replaces Scott Satterfield, who left to become coach at Cincinnati.

Brohm spent six seasons at Purdue, compiling a 36-34 record on the heels of the previous coaching regime going 9-39. He coached Plummer from 2019 through ’21, during which time Plummer passed for 3,405 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a part-time starter over 17 games

Louisville signed highly touted prep star Pierce Clarkson to its recruiting class this week, but Brohm said at his news conference that he expected to add a veteran quarterback from the transfer portal.

Steve Clarkson, the father of the four-star dual-threat quarterback, reportedly has said he wants his son to spend his freshman season becoming familiar with the college game, rather than being immediately pushed into action.

That would allow Plummer to step in as Louisville’s starter while also helping Pierce Clarkson adapt to the game.

Pierce Clarkson, who played at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif., reportedly received a scholarship offer from Cal, among seven Pac-12 schools.

Steve Clarkson was a star quarterback at San Jose State and is a well-regarded quarterback tutor. His past students include Ben Roethlisberger, Brett Hundley, Matt Leinart, Gino Torretta, Matt Barkley and Tim Tebow.

Tipton suggested Plummer’s arrival at Louisville as a one-year player is an ideal arrangement:

“Having been in Brohm’s system for nearly three years, he’d have a grasp of the offense and understand the mindset of the head coach. I couldn’t imagine a more perfect scenario for Jeff Brohm’s first year at the University of Louisville,"

Also looking for a new football home is Kai Millner, who served as Plummer’s backup this season in Berkeley was expected to become the front-runner for the starting job after Plummer departed.

But Millner also entered the portal, so the Bears are in the market for a quarterback to augment returning backups Zach Johnson and Fernando Mendoza, neither of whom has taken a snap in college.

