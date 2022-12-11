Colorado Cornerback Kaylin Moore Will Transfer to Cal

Kaylin Moore, a starting cornerback at Colorado this past season, entered the transfer portal last week and on Saturday annlounced that he will transfer to Cal. He has two years of college eligibility remaining.

Moore announced his commitment to Cal on social media and he is the first player to transfer to Cal since the end of the 2022 season.

Also, tight end Champion Johnson, who came to Cal as a walk-on, announced that he is transferring to Colorado.

Cal is expected to have its top cornerbacks -- sophomore Lu-Magia Hearns II, freshman Jeremiah Earby, sophomore Tyson McWilliams and junior Isaiah Young -- back next season, but you can never tell which players might enter the transfer portal, and Hearns missed most of the season with an injury.

Cal has built a reputation for developing defensive backs, and the Bears coaches would not have accepted him as a transfer unless they thought he could contribute.

Moore started 11 of the Buffaloes' 12 games in 2022 as a sophomore. He had 38 tackles, one tackle for loss and four pass breakups. In Colorado's win over Cal this season, Moore had four tackles.

He played in 20 games and made 14 starts in his two seasons at Colorado.

Colorado has a new head coach, Deion Sanders, and players often transfer when there is a change in leadership.

The 5-foot-10 Moore is from Westlake Village, Calif., and attended Oak Christian High School.

Cal was one of Moore's finalists when he was choosing a college out of high school. Colorado, Cal, Washington State, Oregon State, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina and Southern Miss were among the schools that offered Moore a scholarship.

In the exchange with Colorado, Johnson announced he is transferring to Colorado. He is listed as a fullback/tight end, but did not receive notable playing time this past season as a redshirt freshman.

Cover photo of Kaylin Moore defending a pass is by Matt Blewett, USA TODAY Sports

