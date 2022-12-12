Cal has added a second defensive back out of the transfer portal with a commitment from UNLV cornerback Nohl Williams, a second-team All-Mountain West selection this fall.

Williams (whose first name is pronounced Noll), had 40 tackles and three interceptions this season for the Rebels. He also had five pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Williams played three seasons at UNLV and will arrive at Cal with two years of eligibility.

He announced his plans via Twitter on the same day that Kaylin Moore, a sophomore cornerback from Colorado, shared the news he is coming to Cal.

Nohl Williams Twitter

Williams’ time at UNLV coincides with the three years Marcus Arroyo served as head coach. He was fired after going 7-23, although the Rebels made significant progress this season with a 5-7 record.

A native of Oxnard, Calif., Williams likely was UNLV’s best defensive player this fall. He was the only player on that side of the ball named to either the All-MWC first or second team.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder clearly has a nose for the ball. He had five interceptions in his three seasons at Las Vegas and had nine at Pacifica High School, seven of them as a senior.

Williams started five games as a freshman in 2020, then eight a year ago. He totaled 98 tackles in his three collegiate seasons.

At Pacific High, Williams played defensive back, wide receiver and punt return specialist for a team that was 15-1 and won the CIF Southern Section championship his senior season of 2019.

Cover photo of Nohl Williams by Isaiah J. Downing, USA Today

