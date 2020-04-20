Cal Football: Odds of Bears Winning Pac-12 North May Be Worth a Bet

Earlier we provided the opening odds of Cal winning the Pac-12 football championship in 2020. The numbers were not encouraging, if you put any trust in the bookmakers.

Now we get a little more specific with the opening odds of each team winning its division within the conferences.

(In the video above, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox talks about the changes you'll see in 2020, assuming there is a football season.)

Cal has the third-best odds in the Pac-12 North, but the Bears are still a relative longshot to finish first in the division at 10-to-1 (10/1). Oregon is the overwhelming favorite to win the division, with Washington second. The Huskies have much shorter odds than Cal, whose odds are only slightly shorter than those attributed to Washington State

If you place a $10 bet on Cal to win the Pac-12 North and the Bears finish first, you would be rewarded with a net profit of $100. Hmmm.

The longest odds of any team winning its division belong to Rutgers, which is 750/1 to win the Big Ten East. The shortest odds belong to Clemson, a 1/15 favorite to capture the ACC Atlantic Division. That mean if you bet $10 on Clemson to win the ACC Atlantic, and the Tigers do finish first, you would profit the whopping total of 67 cents.

The odds are provided by BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).

.

Odds to Win North Division of Pac-12

Oregon 4/5

Washington 2/1

California 10/1

Washington State 12/1

Stanford 16/1

Oregon State 25/1

.

Odds to Win South Division of Pac-12

USC 3/2

Utah 3/2

Arizona State 9/2

UCLA 10/1

Arizona 16/1

Colorado 33/1

.

Odds to Win East Division of AAC

UCF 2/5

Cincinnati 5/2

Temple 12/1

South Florida 20/1

East Carolina 50/1

Connecticut 100/1

.

Odds to Win West Division of AAC

Memphis 4/5

SMU 4/1

Navy 9/2

Tulane 10/1

Houston 12/1

Tulsa 20/1.

.

Odds to Win Atlantic Division of ACC

Clemson 1/15

Florida State 14/1

Louisville 14/1

Wake Forest 25/1

Syracuse 40/1

Boston College 66/1

NC State 66/1

.

Odds to Win Coastal Division of ACC

Miami Florida 2/1

North Carolina 5/2

Virginia Tech 5/2

Pittsburgh 10/1

Virginia 10/1

Duke 14/1

Georgia Tech 100/1

.

Odds to Win East Division of Big Ten

Ohio State 1/2

Penn State 13/4

Michigan 9/2

Indiana 16/1

Michigan State 100/1

Maryland 350/1

Rutgers 750/1

.

Odds to Win West Division of Big Ten

Wisconsin 4/7

Minnesota 7/2

Iowa 8/1

Nebraska 9/1

Northwestern 22/1

Purdue 33/1

.

Odds to Win East Division of C-USA

Florida Atlantic 5/4

Western Kentucky 5/2

Marshall 9/2

Florida International 9/1

Middle Tennessee 12/1

Charlotte 20/1

Old Dominion 50/1

.

Odds to Win West Division of C-USA

UAB 5/4

Louisiana Tech 5/2

Southern Mississippi 11/4

North Texas 14/1

Rice 14/1

UTSA 50/1

UTEP 250/1

.

Odds to Win East Division of MAC

Buffalo 10/11

Miami (OH) 11/4

Ohio 4/1

Kent State 6/1

Bowling Green 50/1

Akron 80/1

.

Odds to Win West Division of MAC

Central Michigan 11/4

Toledo 11/4

Western Michigan 11/4

Ball State 11/2

Northern Illinois 6/1

Eastern Michigan 14/1

.

Odds to Win Mountain Division of MWC

Boise State 4/9

Air Force 7/2

Wyoming 10/1

Colorado State 12/1

Utah State 14/1

New Mexico 66/1

.

Odds to Win West Division of MWC

San Diego State 3/2

Nevada 3/1

Hawaii 7/2

Fresno State 6/1

San Jose State 7/1

UNLV 33/1

.

Odds to Win East Division of SEC

Georgia 10/11

Florida 7/4

Tennessee 10/1

Kentucky 12/1

South Carolina 20/1

Missouri 25/1

Vanderbilt 100/1

.

Odds to Win West Division of SEC

Alabama 4/5

Texas A & M 4/1

LSU 5/1

Auburn 7/1

Mississippi State 14/1

Ole Miss 33/1

Arkansas 100/1

.

Odds to Win East Division of Sun Belt

Appalachian State 1/3

Troy 4/1

Georgia Southern 8/1

Georgia State 14/1

Coastal Carolina 33/1

.

Odds to Win West Division of Sun Belt

Louisiana 1/6

Arkansas State 9/2

South Alabama 25/1

UL Monroe 25/1

Texas State 33/1