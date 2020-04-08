Cal Football: Odds of Golden Bears Winning Pac-12 in 2020 Are Not Encouraging

Cal fans are expecting big things from the Bears' football team in 2020. Of course, that assumes there will be college football next fall, which is very much in question. Even if games are played, it is uncertain whether there will be people in the stands to see the Bears' anticipated success.

However, the opening odds for Cal's chances of winning the Pac-12 title this fall are not optimistic, according to the odds provided by BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).

Cal's odds of winning the Pac-12 title are 20-to-1 (shown as 20/1), and only three Pac-12 teams have worse odds than that. At 20-to-1, a $2 bet on the Golden Bears would earn you $40 (a payoff of $42) if they win the Pac-12. A $20 bet would net you $400 if Cal surprises the world and wins the conference championship.

The Pac-12 favorite is Oregon, which is listed at 5-to-2 (or 2 1/2-to-1).

The biggest favorite in any conference is Clemson, which is an overwhelming 1-to-6 favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference. That means a $2 bet on the Tigers would only net you 33 cents (a payoff of $2.33) if they win the ACC.

The longest odds on the board are 250-to-1, which is the case for Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Arkansas and Vanderbilt. A $10 bet on one of those four teams would net you $2,500 if it would somehow win its conference title.

Earlier we reported that Cal was a 50-to-1 shot of getting into the four-team College Football Playoff.

Here are the odds of each FBS team winning its conference championship, with the Pac-12 listed first and the other conferences listed alphabetically.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Oregon 5/2

USC 11/4

Washington 3/1

UCLA 4/1

Utah 9/2

Arizona State 14/1

California 20/1

Stanford 20/1

Arizona 25/1

Colorado 80/1

Oregon State 80/1

-

Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave talks about the Bears' new offense, which resembles an NFL attack, in the video below:

-

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Central Florida 5/4

Memphis 9/4

Cincinnati 3/1

Navy 14/1

SMU 14/1

Houston 16/1

Temple 25/1

Tulane 28/1

South Florida 50/1

Tulsa 80/1

East Carolina 100/1

-

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Clemson 1/6

Miami (FL) 15/2

North Carolina 10/1

Virginia Tech 12/1

Florida State 16/1

Virginia 20/1

Louisville 28/1

Pittsburgh 28/1

Wake Forest 40/1

NC State 50/1

Duke 66/1

Syracuse 66/1

Boston College 80/1

Georgia Tech 250/1

-

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Ohio State 4/9

Michigan 7/2

Wisconsin 9/1

Penn State 10/1

Iowa 16/1

Nebraska 16/1

Minnesota 25/1

Michigan State 33/1

Indiana 40/1

Illinois 50/1

Maryland 50/1

Northwestern 50/1

Purdue 50/1

Rutgers 250/1

-

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Oklahoma 4/5

Texas 3/2

Oklahoma State 6/1

Iowa State 12/1

Baylor 16/1

West Virginia 16/1

Kansas State 25/1

TCU 28/1

Texas Tech 40/1

Kansas 100/1

-

CONFERENCE-USA

Western Kentucky 2/1

Florida Atlantic 3/1

UAB 4/1

Louisiana Tech 11/2

Marshall 11/2

Southern Miss 6/1

Middle Tennessee 25/1

Charlotte 28/1

Florida International 28/1

North Texas 40/1

Rice 66/1

Old Dominion 100/1

UTSA 100/1

UTEP 150/1

-

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Ohio 13/4

Buffalo 4/1

Central Michigan 4/1

Ball State 6/1

Miami (OH) 8/1

Toledo 8/1

Western Michigan 8/1

Kent State 12/1

Eastern Michigan 16/1

Northern Illinois 20/1

Akron 100/1

Bowling Green 100/1

-

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Boise State 1/2

San Diego State 13/4

Air Force 9/2

Utah State 12/1

Colorado State 14/1

Wyoming 25/1

Fresno State 28/1

Hawaii 28/1

Nevada 50/1

San Jose State 50/1

UNLV 66/1

New Mexico 150/1

-

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Alabama 5/6

Louisiana State 11/4

Georgia 3/1

Florida 6/1

Auburn 14/1

Texas A & M 16/1

Tennessee 66/1

Kentucky 100/1

Mississippi State 100/1

Missouri 100/1

Ole Miss 100/1

South Carolina 100/1

Arkansas 250/1

Vanderbilt 250/1

-

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

App State 1/2

Louisiana Lafayette 9/4

Arkansas State 14/1

Troy 14/1

Georgia Southern 16/1

Georgia State 22/1

Coastal Carolina 25/1

UL-Monroe 40/1

South Alabama 50/1

Texas State 66/1