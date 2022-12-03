Skip to main content

Cal Outside Linebacker Orin Patu Will Enter Transfer Portal

He becomes the fourth Bears player since the end of the season to announce he plans to transfer

Cal backup outside linebacker Orin Patu announced on Friday that he plans to enter the trnsfer portal.

He made the announcement on social media, saying he has two years of college eligibility left.

He is the fourth Cal player since the 2022 season ended to annoucement that he will enter the transfer portal, joining offensive lineman Ben Coleman, kicker Dario Longhetto and running back Damien Moore. Punter Jamieson Sheahan announced that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patu played in 10 games in 2020, all off the bench, and collected seven tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, including 1.0 sacks, and had one interception and one quarterback hurry.

Patu made on start in his Cal career and that came in the 2020 season when he was a redshirt freshman. In his four seasons at Cal he played in 26 games and recorded 13 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, including 2.0 sacks.

His pass-rushing skills were considered his greatest asset. He is the brother of backup Stanford quarterback Ari Patu, but Orin never got an opportunity to sack his brother.

The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, December 5.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox has used the transfer portal to bring in players only sparingly, but he said in his final press conference that he would be "aggressive" in looking for potential transfers to bring in this offseason.

Cover photo of Orin Patu chasing down Caleb Williams is by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

