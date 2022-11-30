Justin Wilcox can’t get that new offensive line coach soon enough.

Ben Coleman, perhaps the Bears’ best offensive lineman this past season, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, announcing he was moving on with two years of eligibility remaining.

It’s the second year in a row Cal has lost a starting O-lineman to the transfer route, after McKade Mettauer left for Oklahoma following the 2021 season.

The Bears completed their 2022 campaign last Friday with a 35-28 loss to UCLA, leaving them at 4-8.

Wilcox made two significant coaching changes a week earlier, firing offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure. Football Scoop reported that Nevada is hiring McClure, who coached for the Wolf Pack prior to coming to Cal.

Wilcox has not yet announced replacements for the two vacancies on his staff.

Ben Coleman Twitter

The Bears’ offensive line was perhaps the team’s weakest area, so losing a frontline player with talent and potential of the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Coleman is a blow. He

Coleman announced his plans on Twitter:

“I would like to thank the Cal coaches, staff, and fans that have supported

me along the way. In my 4 years I have made lifelong friendships and

relationships. After much consideration I have entered the portal as a

graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility left,” he wrote.

Coleman played 25 games for the Bears, 11 each of the past two seasons, with 22 starts. He started six times at left tackle then was moved to left guard, where he was in the starting lineup 16 times.

Coleman was voted Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week in September after helping Cal beat Arizona 49-31 with freshman Jaydn Ott rushing for 274 yards.

Dario Longetto Twitter

Senior placekicker Daio Longhetto, whose 54-yard field goal this season is tied for the second-longest in program history, also announced he will transfer. Longhetto was not expected to return and the Bears likely will fill his spot with Michael Luckhurst, who handled kickoffs and boosted one field goal as a freshman this season.

Longhetto converted 11 of 14 field-goal tries a year ago but was just 11 for 17 this season. He finishes his Cal career with 149 points with 26 field goals and 71 for 73 on PATs.

Cover photo of Cal offensive lineman Ben Coleman

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo