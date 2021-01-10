FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Bulldogs pick up former Cal receiver Makai Polk

Polk was a starter and second-leading receiver for the Bears in 2020
A couple of days after an SEC rule prohibited one Mississippi State transfer target from coming to Starkville, MSU has landed a significant offensive piece after all.

Makai Polk, who was the second-leading receiver for California this past season, announced on Sunday that he has committed to Mississippi State. Polk just entered the transfer portal late last week.

Sources have indicated to Cowbell Corner that Polk is expected to arrive in Starkville this week. A source also notes MSU expects Polk to be immediately eligible to play in 2021. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Polk's resume indicates he could very well be an instant-impact guy for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder was a starter and caught 17 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown over Cal's four games this past season. In two years with the Bears, Polk has 36 receptions for 478 yards and three touchdowns in 17 career games.

Polk is a native of Richmond, California. He originally went to Cal as a consensus three-star recruit as rated by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He started to live up to his potential as a Bear and now will try to attain even greater heights as a Bulldog.

Along with fellow transfer Randy Charlton – a defensive lineman from Central Florida – Polk would make it 22 players total to ink with the Bulldogs as part of the Class of 2021. The Bulldogs will look to add to that group in the coming weeks with the traditional national signing day set for February 3.

Top recruiting targets left for MSU include Louisville (Mississippi) High defensive lineman Ty Cooper and French Camp (Mississippi) Academy defensive back Calvin Johnson II. Cooper remains uncommitted to this point, while Johnson is currently verbally committed to Navy. State might also look to try and add another player or two by way of the transfer portal.

