Ex-Cal WR Nikko Remigio to Play at Fresno State for Ex-Cal Coach Jeff Tedford

Nikko Remigio, a starting wide receiver and kick returner for Cal the past two seasons before entering the transfer portal, announced on social media on Sunday that he will play for Fresno State next year.

Remigio has one more year of college eligibility remaining and he will spend it playing for former Cal head coach Jeff Tedford, who was named Fresno State's head coach last month.,

A 5-foot-10, 190-pounder, Remigio caught 96 passes for for 907 yards with seven touchdowns in his four seasons with the Bears. He had 37 receptions for 242 yards (6.5 per catch) and two TDs this season.

Remigio will be best-remembered by Cal fans for his performance in the Bears' 2019 Big Game victory at Stanford. He caught nine passes for a career-high 157 yards, including an 18-yard game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter of the 24-20 win.

But he also has been a dangerous return man. He averaged 29.1 yards on 17 kick returns to rank 11th in FBS this season, including a 99-yarder for a touchdown against Sacramento State. Remigio returned 45 punts for an average of 7.6 yards during his Cal career.

Remigio announced his plans to enter the transfer portal early last month after the Bears completed their 5-7 season.

Remigio came to Berkeley from Orange County powerhouse Mater Dei High School, where he was a four-star recruit his senior season while playing for a 2017 team that was ranked No. 1 nationally, winning the California state title and the mythical national crown.

Cover photo of Nikko Remigio by Kyle Terada, USA Today

