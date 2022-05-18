Skip to main content

Former Cal QB Ryan Glover Is Transferring to Memphis

Grad transfer quarterback started one game for the Golden Bears last season

Former Cal quarterback Ryan Glover, who started one game for the Golden Bears last season, announced on social media on Wednesday that he is transferring to Memphis.

Memphis will be the fourth college for Glover, who entered the transfer portal midway through Cal's spring practices but continued to practice with the Bears through the end of the spring workouts.

Before arriving at Cal last summer, Glover had played at Penn and West Carolina, before getting his first experience with an FBS program last season with the Bears.

When the Bears' regular starting quarterback, Chase Garbers, was sidelined for the Arizona game for health protocol reasons, Glover was the starting quarterback for that game in Tucson, Arizona.

Glover went 11-for-29 for 94 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and was sacked four times in the Bears' 10-3 loss.  It was Arizona's only win of the season and the Bears' lowest scoring output of 2021. It was the only game last season in which Cal failed to score a touchdown.

That was the only game in which Glover threw a pass for Cal.

Glover was not expected to get much playing time for Cal in 2022, with Purdue transfer Jack Plummer expected to be the starting quarterback and redshirt freshman Kai Millner the likely backup.

Memphis went 6-6 last season, and Seth Henigan started 11 games at quarterback as a true freshman and is on the Tigers' roster for 2022. Junior quarterback Grant Gunnell transferred from Memphis to North Texas after spring practice, so the Tigers do not have an experienced quarterback to back up Henigan.

Glover is a class act, so Memphis is getting a player of high character.

