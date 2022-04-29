Cal QB Ryan Glover Enters Transfer Portal

He started one game for the Golden Bears in 2021 -- a loss to Arizona

Quarterback Ryan Glover, who started one game for Cal in 2021, has entered the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.

There was a logjam at the Golden Bears' quarterback position this spring, with six players getting practice time at quarterback. However, only Jack Plummer, the expected starter, and redshirt freshman Kai Millner, the expected backup who will be redshirt freshman in 2022, getting nearly all the work with the first- and second-team offenses.

Glover came to Cal as a graduate transfer after spending a season at Western Carolina and had played previously at Penn.

His one start came against Arizona, when Chase Garbers was sidelined because of health protocols. In that game, Glover went 10-for-29 for 94 yards, no interceptions and no touchdown passes in a 10-3 loss to the Wildcats, which was Arizona's only victory of the season. He was also sacked four times.

The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and still be eligible for the 2022 season is May 1, which is Sunday. So apparently Glover still has some interest in playing for some team in 2022.

Besides Plummer, a transfer from Purdue, and Millner, the other quarterbacks still on the Cal roster are Zach Johnson, Robby Rowell and Blake DBisschop.

Cal is not expected to name a quarterback starter until the fall

.

Cover photo of Ryan Glover is by Stephen Brashear, USA TODAY Sports

