Reserve Quarterback Spencer Brasch To Transfer Out of Cal Football Program

Golden Bears Left with Just 3 Quarterbacks Until Kai Milner Arrives This Summer

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Brasch, who had apparently slipped far down the Cal football depth chart this spring, has entered the transfer portal in hopes of finding a new football home.

Brasch got limited snaps in the Bears’ first two spring scrimmages and was not on the field for the team’s spring game on Saturday after making his decision the day before.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pounder from Gilbert, Arizona, likely didn’t see much opportunity going forward.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox said the Bears wish Brasch well and have no hard feelings. "In this day and age, especially at that position, it's become commonplace for guys to enter the transfer portal," he said after the Bears' spring game. "I understand. Guys have got to make decisions for themselves and their future."

Senior Chase Garbers is firmly established as a third-year starter and redshirt freshman Zach Johnson this week was named the No. 2 quarterback by offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave.

Junior walk-on Robby Rowell — the only other QB currently on the roster — is No. 3 on the depth chart.

Kai Milner, a senior Brasch’s high school alma mater of Gilbert-Higley, is a promising dual-threat quarterback who will arrive this summer.

Senior Devon Modster, the Bears’ No. 2 the past two seasons, entered the transfer portal in late January.

Brasch saw no action in Cal’s abbreviated four-game schedule last fall but came off the bench vs. Oregon State in 2019 to make his college debut as a true freshman when both Garbers and Modster were injured. He was 2 for 6 for for 24 yards with an interception in the Bears’ loss to the Beavers.

A week later, with Garbers and Modster still unavailable. Brasch was called on to start at Utah. The Bears were overmatched, losing 35-0, and Brash struggled through a 7-for-19 effort for 47 yards.

At Higley High, Brasch passed for 5,522 yards and 78 touchdowns. He was a consensus three-star prospect.

Cover photo of Spencer Brasch by Gabe Mayberry, USA Today

