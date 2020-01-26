Just one day after Cal defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander left to join the Miami Dolphins’ staff, Cal has named his replacement.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox announced on Saturday that former Arizona defensive coordinator Marcel Yates has agreed to become the Golden Bears' defensive backs coach.

Yates was in his fourth year as the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator in 2019 before he was fired on October 27 following a 41-31 loss to Stanford. It was the third straight game in which Arizona had allowed more than 40 points, and at the time of his dismissal, the Wildcats ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in total defense and 12th in points allowed.

Yates is a 19-year coaching veteran with previous stints at Arizona, Boise State, Texas A & M and Montana State. Yates has served as a defensive coordinator for eight seasons.

Yates and Wilcox were on the same coaching staff at Boise State from 2006 through 2009, when Wilcox was the Broncos’ defensive coordinator and Yates was a defensive backs coach.



"We are excited to bring someone with Marcel's experience and resume onto our staff as our defensive backs coach," Wilcox said in a statement provided by Cal. "The staffs he has coached on have won a lot of games, and Marcel has a tremendous skill set as a coach, teacher and top recruiter."



Yates also provided a statement.

"The foundation for great success has been put in place over the last three seasons at Cal," he said. "The progress Cal has made under coach Wilcox is not surprising. I enjoyed working with him when we were at Boise State and am thankful that I will have the opportunity to do it again in Berkeley. I'm looking forward to joining the excellent culture at Cal."



Yates later spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Boise State (2014-15).

Yates coached five defensive backs during his final six campaigns at Boise State who were selected in the NFL Draft.

At Cal, Yates will inherit a talented secondary that includes cornerbacks Camryn Bynum and Elijah Hicks, among others.



Yates earned his bachelor's degree in social science from Boise State in 2000.

Yates has two children, daughter Kaybrie and son Eric.



Marcel Yates Coaching History

Seasons: Team – Position

2001-02: Montana State – Assistant Secondary Coach

2003-11: Boise State – Cornerbacks (2003-05); Secondary (2006-11); Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary (2011)

2012-13: Texas A & M – Co-Defensive Coordinator

2014-15: Boise State – Defensive Coordinator

2016-19: Arizona – Defensive Coordinator/LB (2016, 18; Defensive Coordinator/CB (2017); Defensive Coordinator/S (2019)



Marcel Yates File

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

College: Boise State, 2000, BS, Social Science

Family: Son – Eric; Daughter – Kaybrie

