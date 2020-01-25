CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Cal DB Coach Gerald Alexander Takes Job with Miami Dolphins

Jake Curtis

Gerald Alexander, who was given much of the credi for developing Cal's outstanding seconday, has left Cal to become the defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports Friday.

Alexander, who spent two seasons as the Bears' secondary coach, posted Twitter message Friday, thanking Cal for hiring him.

In the Miami Herald report on the hiring of Alexander, it noted that "Alexander was a journeyman safety who spent parts of the 2011 season with the Dolphins, appearing two games."

It means head coach Justin Wilcox will have another assistant coach to hire. He has already hired three new assistant coahes, but those three were all on the offensive side: Offenseive coordinator Bill Musgrave, offensive line coach Angus McClure and running backs coach Aristotle Thompson.

The loss of Alexander may be the most significant loss to the coaching staff, though.

He helped develop safeties Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins as well as cornerbacks Camryn Bynum and Elijah Hicks. 

Davis, who arrived as a walk-on to the Cal football program, was a second-team all-conference selection this past season, and is expected to be taken in the upcoming NFL Draft. 

Hawkins will play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and also has a shot at getting drafted this year.

Bynum was a second-team all-Pac-12 selection this past year, and he considered entering the NFL Draft each of the past two seasons, but he has decided to return to Cal for his final season of college eligibility.

Click here for a story and video by our Jeff Faraudo about the impact Alexander had on Cal's seconday.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Suffer 7th Straight Loss, Fall to Utah

Cal slips to 0-7 in the Pac-12

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Spring Roster Released; NG Siu Fuimaono Not On It

Check out the names and numbers expected to participate in spring workouts

Jake Curtis

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Signee Dalayah Daniels Named McDonald's All-American

She heads a 2020 Cal recruiting class ranked seventh-best in the country

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Two Cal Coaches Among ESPN's Top 150 College Coaches of Alltime

Can you guess which former Bears coaches made the list?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Eight Early Enrollees Will Participate in Bears' Spring Ball

Seven freshmen will get a head start in preparing for the 2020 season

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Full 2020 Schedule is Released

Cal and quarterback Chase Garbers open their season Aug. 29 at Las Vegas

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Bears Ranked in Top-25 for 2020 in 3 of 10 Sites

Pac-12 gets some love in several of these early preseason rankings, but not in others

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Basketball Notebook: Four Big Issues of the Week -- and Other Stuff

Comebacks were in fashion this past weekend

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Bears Held to Lowest Point Total in 32 Years in Loss to UCLA

Bears slip to 2-3 in Pac-12 play with Sunday's loss

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Looks Like Camryn Bynum Will Return to Cal for 2020 Season -- It's Not Official Yet

Bears cornerback is not among the 111 underclassmen who have publicly declared for the NFL Draft

Jake Curtis