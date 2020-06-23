CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Bears' No. 1 Question - Generating Enough Explosive Pass Plays

Jeff Faraudo

There is a lot to like about the 2020 Cal football team, according to Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth.

Roth calls Christopher Brown Jr. “one of the most talented running backs in this conference when he’s healthy. He’s a big back, he can get downhill.”

On senior linebacker Kuony Deng, Roth says he’s “got a chance to be the player of the year, defensively, in this conference.”

Having watched quarterback Chase Garbers lead the Bears to big road wins over Washington and Stanford, Roth says, “Now he’s a dude. And he’s got to wear that. He’s got to walk around campus with his shoulders out a little bit more. And he’s got to make decisions and play confident, and I think he will.”

And he loves the hire of Bill Musgrave as offensive coordinator. “I think he’s going to take that offense to the phase where they should be,” Roth suggests.

But Roth sees one significant unanswered question, one make-or-break challenge.

“I’m excited for them. Their question mark is big thing that we all know, which is can they score? Can they score explosively?”

The missing link, Roth says, is someone emerging from the Bears’ receiving corps to force opposing defenses to play them honestly.

We explored the topic in depth a couple weeks ago, noting that while Oregon produced 30 plays covering at least 30 yards last season and national champion LSU had 55, the Bears managed just 21 plays that went 30 yards or more.

Roth calls is “unquestionably” Cal’s biggest unresolved issue.

Here’s how he outlines the issue:

I’m an optimistic guy as you know. But I still have to be convinced that there’s somebody (at wide receiver) that’s going to force a defense to say, `Two guys need to be paying attention to you.’ And I don’t see that in the offensive skill based on tape from last year yet. That’s the thing with this team.

I don’t think you have to have a first-round draft pick at receiver, but can you have somebody that can threaten the secondary? That can force teams to have to drop defenders into zone coverage?

Because if (opposing defenses) can line up and play man coverage, you’ve got no chance in this league to win a divisional title, in my opinion. And right now I think teams can say that about Cal: Stack the box, stop the run, let’s match up outside where we can, and Cal’s going to have to prove themselves in that regard and play really well and make plays from the explosive positions.

So that's the challenge for the Bears, as Roth sees it. Stretch the defense.

“Defensively, they’re loaded. But you’ve got to score,” Roth says. “You’re not going to win in this conference every week 21-17. I just don’t think it’s possible.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Aaron Rodgers' Status as Elite QB Is Mysteriously Disappearing

Aaron Rodgers still has the highest career passer rating in history and took the Packers to the NFC title game last season, but he is being downgraded this year

Jake Curtis

by

Chachi2020

Yogi Roth says we have to remain `loose in the saddle' heading into this football season

What the 2020 season ultimately looks like is far from decided

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Adds a Walk-On, S/WR Evan McLurkin, and Walk-Ons Have Helped Cal

Patrick Laird, Ashtyn Davis are among the players that came to Cal as walk-ons

Jake Curtis

Cal Women's Basketball: Sara Anastasieska Enters Transfer Portal

Anastasieska would had to fight for playing time at Cal next season with the outstanding freshman class that is coming in

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Athlon Magazine Projects Bears Will Finish 9-3

Athlon magazine projects that only one Pac-12 team will have a better overall record than Cal

Jake Curtis

by

CALibunga1

Pappy's Boys have gathered to celebrate their old coach for 33 years

Pappy Waldorf's devoted former players will disband their group this fall

Jeff Faraudo

No other coach has taken Cal to three straight Rose Bowls

Mike White says he tried to borrow heavily from Pappy Waldorf

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Bears' 2020 Schedule Ranks as 4th-Toughest in Pac-12

CBSSports.com's strength-of-schedue formula makes Cal's season look challenging

Jake Curtis

Jeopardy! Contestants Display Humorous Lack of Football Knowledge

There is a reference to a former Cal player in the Jeopardy! sequel to the funny football failure

Jake Curtis

Is the 2020 college football season a sure thing?

We still have no clear picture of what a college football season could look like

Jeff Faraudo

by

napabear