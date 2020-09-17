SI.com
Cal Golf: Collin Morikawa Swallowed Up by Winged Foot in U.S. Open 1st Round

Photo by Brad Penner, USA Today

Jeff Faraudo

Collin Morikawa knew the Winged Foot Golf Course would be a ferocious challenge this week at the U.S. Open.

He didn’t know it would devour him whole.

Barely a month removed from winning the PGA Championship, Morikawa suffered through the worst 18 holes of his professional career in Thursday’s opening round, carding eight bogeys on the way to a 6-over-par 76.

He was in a tie for 101st place when he finished his round — with others still on the course — and is in jeopardy of missing the cut Friday.

Winged Foot is infamous for its ruthless and unforgiving nature. Only one of five previous U.S. Open winners on the course at Mamaroneck, N.Y., finished with a score under par.

Geoff Ogilvy won the 2006 Open at Winged Foot with a 5-over-par final score. Hale Irwin won at 7-over in 1974 on a weekend later dubbed “Massacre at Winged Foot.”

It was every bit a massacre for the usually unshakable Morikawa. 

He never had a chance.

The 23-year-old Cal grad, coming off a sixth-place finish at the FedEx Cup Championship two weeks ago, bogeyed No. 1 to open the day. He had birdies on the fifth and ninth holes, sandwiched around bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8, and finished the front nine at a respectable plus-1.

Then began a parade a bogeys — on Nos. 10, 11, 14, 16 and 17, leaving Morikawa in the dust of the day’s leaders.

The day went no better for fellow Cal grad Max Homa. He had five bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-4 14th hole and finished at 7-over 77, which left him in a tie for last place when he went to the clubhouse.

Byeong Hun An, another former Cal golfer, did not tee off until later in the day.

Justin Thomas, who played in the same group with Morikawa and Tiger Woods, is the first-round leader at minus-5. Thomas sprinkled in six birdies to go with just one bogey to score 65.

Patrick Reed is alone in second place at 4-under 66, thanks in part to an hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh hole.

With no fans allowed at the U.S. Open, Reed missed the experience of spectators celebrating his ace.

“It would have been nuts. Up here in New York, the fans are amazing. You go ahead and you hole out from the fairway, you make a hole-in-one, the fans will just go crazy,” Reed said.

Rory McIlroy bogeyed the first hole then played 4-under the rest of the day to wind at at 67 and alone in third place.

Woods made five birdies, but finished with a 3-over 73 after a double-bogey on 18.

.

