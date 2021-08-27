Collin Morikawa Trails by 8 Strokes After First Round at BMC Championship

Collin Morikawa apparently hasn’t smoothed over the kinks in his golf game.

At least he doesn’t have to worry about missing the cut this week.

A week after failing to advance to the weekend at The Northern Trust, Morikawa is guaranteed four rounds of golf at the BMW Championship at Owings Mills, Maryland.

The 69-player field will not be cut after Friday’s second round.

But Morikawa has a long climb back to be in contention this weekend after shooting an even-par 72 on Friday for a tie for 56th place at the Caves Valley Golf Club. He and fellow Cal alum Max Homa are eight strokes off the pace set by Sergio Garcia, Sam Burns and world No. 1 Jon Rahm, all of whom carded 64s.

Morikawa began last week ranked No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings but struggled with his swing while compensating for a back injury he sustained last month at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old said he was out of pain by last week but had fouled up his swing in the process. He spent last weekend and Monday trying to sort things out and thought he was in a better place. Morikawa entered this week still ranked No. 6 in the FedEx Cup standings.

On Thursday, playing on a course with wide fairways, he was two-under par after birdies on Nos. 11 and 12. But he had a double-bogey 5 on the par-3 13th hole to fall back to even, and he reeled off five straight pars to end his opening round.

Regardless of how the next three days unfold, Morikawa already is assured of a spot in the 30-player field that will compete for $15 million at the Tour Championship next week.

Homa, meanwhile, matched three birdies with three bogeys on his way to an even-par 72.

Those scores weren’t nearly good enough Thursday, with 18 players shooting 67 or better.

Rahm and Burns each had eight birdies without a bogey and McIlroy, who threw his driver into the bushes after Monday’s final round of The Northern Trust, hit his new one well enough to post seven birdies, a bogey and an eagle on the par-5 16th hole.

Burns has shot a 64 four times in his past eight rounds. Rahm, the heavy pre-tournament favorite, scored in the 60s for the 15th time in his past 17 rounds.

Sergio Garcia is along in fourth place at 65 while Patrick Cantlay is among three golfers who posted 66s.

