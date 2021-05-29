Cal Grad Collin Morikawa Shoots a Second-Round 66, Climbs to 11th at Charles Schwab

Collin Morikawa, already with five top-10 finishes this season on the PGA tour, has positioned himself for another. At least.

The 24-year-old Cal grad shot a four-under par 66 at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday and enters the weekend tied for 11th place at Fort Worth, Texas.

Morikawa, who lost in a playoff here last year, has now played six straight rounds below par at Colonial Country Club over the past two years.

On the heels of a 69 on Thursday, Morikawa sits at five-under 135 and trails leader Jordan Spieth by six strokes. Spieth, who shared the first-round lead with Sergio Garcia at 63, has a one-stroke edge over Jason Kokrak, who has carded a 65 on consecutive days.

Garcia, Sebastian Munoz and Patton Kizzire share third place at eight under.

Morikawa began Friday on the back nine and made the turn at 32 after making three pars over his first nine holes. He then made an eagle-3 on the par-5 first hole but an otherwise spectacular round was blemished by back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4. He birdied the fifth hole and wound up with a 34 on the front nine.

He moved up from a tie for 24th place after Thursday's first round.

Morikawa is tied with Kevin Streelman, Brian Harman, Robert Streb and Vincent Whaly.

Daniel Berger, who beat Morikawa on the first playoff hole here last year, is tied for 15th place, one stroke back at four over.

Byeong Hun-An, one of four ex-Cal golfers on the PGA tour, shot 71 on Friday and is tied for 30th place at two-under 138. Hun-An posted birdies on the ninth and 18th holes Friday.

Cal alum Brandon Hagy shot a 69 on Friday but could not overcome a 77 in the first round and missed the cut after finishing at six over 146. Fellow Golden Bear Max Homa took this week off.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Erich Schlegel, USA Today

