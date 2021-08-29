Cal Golf: How Are Collin Morikawa and Max Homa Faring at the BMW? Don't Ask

Two former Golden Bears are a shadow of their usual selves this weekend.

This hasn’t been the best weekend in Cal golf history.

There was no breakthrough Saturday from Collin Morikawa or Max Homa in the third round of the BMW Championship at Owings Mills, Maryland.

Morikawa inched up from 69th and last place to a tie for 66th, a spot he shares with fellow Cal alum Max Homa entering Sunday’s final round.

Both players are at 1-over par in a field where 61 of 69 golfers are under par through three rounds.

Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay share the lead at the season’s second-to-last event, the second of three tournaments comprising the FedEx Cup playoffs. They are even at 21 under par — 22 strokes ahead of the two struggling Golden Bears.

Morikawa, who sat atop the FedEx Cup standings two weeks ago, continues to wrestle with his game. He injured his back last month at the Tokyo Olympics — where he just missed earning the bronze medal — and he has not played well in three tournaments since.

The 24-year-old said earlier this week his back no longer is the issue, but that he fouled up his swing while compensating.

Morikawa broke par on the Caves Valley Golf Club course for the first time this week, shooting two-under 70. He carded 72 and 75 the first two days.

Collin Morikawa Photo by Scott Taetsch, USA Today

A day after he played 18 holes without a birdie for the first time in his professional career, Morikawa had three birdies on the back nine as he opened with a 34. He then shot even-par 36 after the turn to the front nine.

Regardless of how he finishes this weekend, Morikawa already is assured of being among the 30 players competing next week at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, where the winner will take home the FedEx Cup title and $15 million.

Homa also started with a 2-under 34 on the back nine but wound up at 73 for the day after making two bogeys and a double-bogey over the final nine holes. Sunday will mark the end of his most successful season on the PGA tour.

DeChambeau, who fired a 60 on Friday, followed with a 5-under 67, a round in which he had back-to-back eagles on the fourth and fifth holes but also a double-bogey. He shares the top spot with Cantlay, who has shot 66 or better all three days.

The two Americans have a three-stroke lead over Korean Sungjae Im, who is at minus-18. Four golfers, including Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy, are tied for fourth at 17 under.

Cover photo of Max Homa by Scott Taetsch, USA Today

