Play was suspended for the second straight day; the event now will end Monday.

The rain kept coming at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on Friday, and former Cal stars Collin Morikawa and Max Homa both have yet to finish their first rounds at The Players Championship.

Play was suspended at the $20 million event for the second straight day and players won’t be back on the course at TPC Sawgrass until at least 11:15 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The PGA Tour had gone two months without a weather stoppage. Now the tournament is guaranteed to run through Monday, a first at The Players Championship since 2005.

“We feel very confident that we’re going to be able to accomplish the conclusion of this championship on Monday evening,” said Gary Young, PGA Tour chief referee.

The Tour hasn’t had a Tuesday finish in any tournament since 2013.

Collin Morikawa Photo by David Yeazell, USA Today

After two days, 47 players still haven’t completed their opening rounds, including defending champion Justin Thomas and 2019 winner Rory McIlroy, who were in the same group with Morikawa.

Potentially heavy thunderstorms were forecast through Saturday morning. The weather was expected to clear by the afternoon, but winds of 20-30 mph were projected to persist. Clear weather is forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Nearly three inches of rain soaked the course over a span of 36 hours, leaving pools of water on the fairways and the greens. Players splashed through steady rain all morning until officials suspended play at 11:15 a.m. for the second day in a row.

Officials initially hoped to resume play later in the day but that proved impossible, so golfers got only four hours on the course again.

“The golf course has just reached a point of saturation,” Young said, “and unfortunately the weather conditions are just not providing us any relief.”

Morikawa, ranked No. 2 in the world, played one-under through two holes on Thursday and completed 13 more on Friday. He is at even par after 15 holes, tied for 80th place. The 25-year-old Cal grad had birdies on Nos. 3 and 8 on Friday, but bogeys on 4, 7 and 14, leaving at even par.

Homa, 31, also was one-under after two holes when play was halted on Thursday. He now resides in a 26-way tie for 33rd place at two-under, but has only played 14 holes in two days. He had birdies on Nos. 3 and 9 and a bogey on the eighth hole.

Two other former Cal golfers are farther back after each completing the first round.

South Korean-born James Hahn, who is 40 and last played at Cal in 2003, is tied for 99th place after a shooting one-over 73. He started with a six-over 40 on the back, then closed with a two-under 34 on the front.

Brandon Hagy, 30, is tied for 138th place after shooting a six-or 78. He carded a four-over 40 on the first nine then had three late bogeys for a two-over 38 on the back nine.

Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge, who shared the lead at six-under 66 after Thursday, both remain at the top of the leaderboard, although neither took the course Friday. Brice Garnett is at six under through 13 holes of the first round.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm completed his opening round at 69 and is tied for 18th place, three strokes off the lead.

Cover photo of rain at TPC Sawgrass by David Yeazell, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo