Skip to main content

Cal Golf: Defending Champ Collin Morikawa Finishes in 62nd Place at Abu Dhabi

His shot at moving to No. 1 in the world golf rankings will have to wait for another time.

Collin Morikawa completed a disappointing weekend on Sunday, shooting a three-over 75 in the final round of the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to finish in a three-way tie for 62nd place at an event he won three months ago.

The world’s No. 2 player, Morikawa arrived at Abu Dhabi this week within striking distance of the No. 1 ranking. The 24-year-old Cal grad needed a victory and he needed Spain’s Jon Rahm to finish no higher than a tie for seventh place at the American Express PGA tournament in order to ascend to the top spot.

Rahm entered Sunday’s final round at La Quinta, California, tied for 18th place, but Morikawa never was a contender at Abu Dhabi.

He was 10 strokes behind the leader after Thursday’s first round and finished the event 15 strokes behind winner Thomas Pieters of Germany.

Read More

Morikawa shot 73-74-71-75 over four rounds at the par-72 layout at the Yas Links course. He had two birdies on the front nine Sunday, but had five bogeys, three of them over the final nine holes.

Pieters won after shooting an even-par 72 on Sunday. He finished 10 under par for the week and beat Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello and Shubhankar Sharma of India by one stroke.

Scott Jamieson of Scotland, who shot a first-round 63 and led through three rounds, blew up with a final-round 77 that included seven bogeys and finished 10th, four strokes off the pace.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Adam Hagy, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Collin Morikawa
Other Sports

Never a Contender, Collin Morikawa Settles for 62nd Place at Abu Dhabi

40 seconds ago
Joel Brown D Ross Cameron 2
Basketball

Cal-Arizona Basketball Live Game Updates

1 minute ago
Aaron Rodgers Jeffrey Becker 6
Football

Packers' Season Ends; Questions About Aaron Rodgers' Future Begin

58 minutes ago
Cal women 13
Basketball

Sunday's Cal-Stanford Women's Basketball Game Postponed

20 hours ago
Collin Morikawa
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa Makes Little Headway in Third Round at Abu Dhabi: 54th Place

Jan 22, 2022
Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin blocks a shot vs Oregon
Basketball

Cal Basketball Preview: No. 3 Arizona Brings Explosive Offense to Haas on Sunday

Jan 22, 2022
Jayda Curry Chris Leung
Basketball

Cal's Jayda Curry Scores 30 Points in Loss to No. 2 Stanford Women

Jan 22, 2022
Cal football coach Justin Wilcox
Football

New Contract: Cal Football and Justin Wilcox Plan Long-Term Marriage

Jan 21, 2022