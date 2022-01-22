Collin Morikawa Makes Little Headway in Third Round at Abu Dhabi: 54th Place

He is tied for 54th place after breaking par for the first time in three rounds.

There will be no miracle comeback this weekend for world No. 2 Collin Morikawa.

The defending champion at the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Morikawa broke par for the first time in three rounds on Saturday, but his one-under 71 leaves him 13 strokes off the pace headed into Sunday.

The 24-year-old Cal grad resides in a nine-way tie for 54th place.

Morikawa, who came to Abu Dhabi with designs on ascending to No. 1 in the world rankings, had five birdies but also four bogeys on Saturday. He moved up slightly from 60th place after barely making the cut the day before.

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson, who fired a 63 in Thursday’s opening round, continues to hold the lead at 11 under after shooting a 68. But he is just one stroke ahead of Shane Lowry and Thomas Pieters, who are tied for second after carding 67s.

Viktor Hovland and Shubhankar Sharma are tied for fourth at minus-8.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Joe Camporeale, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo