A native of Lithuania, Alekna earns national and Pac-12 athlete of the week honors.

Cal freshman Mykolas Alekna, one of the world’s top young discus throwers, made a successful debut with the Golden Bears on Saturday, with an NCAA-leading mark that has earned him the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association national male athlete of the week award.

Alekna threw 62.63 meters or 205 feet, 6 inches to win the Cardinal Classic at Stanford in the Bears’ first outdoor competition of the season.

Besides claiming the USTFCCA national award, he also won Pac-12 athlete of the week honors.

"Mykolas has adapted exceptionally well to the college environment," said Mohamed Saatara, Cal’s throws coach. "He is a consummate student of his event and gets along well with his teammates while always staying positive and motivated."

His mark lands him at No. 3 on Cal’s career list. He ranks 14th on the early-season world list and at age 19 is the youngest thrower among the top-15.

The reigning U20 world and European champion, Alekna’s mark on Saturday would have earned him second place at the 2021 NCAA outdoor championships.

And it’s not even the best throw of his career. The native of Lithuania has a best of 63.52 meters or 208-5.

Cal’s school record is 210-11, set 30 years ago by Ramon Jimenez-Gaona, who came to Cal from Paraguay. Dave Porath’s throw of 209-4 in 1981 is the only other by a Cal athlete that exceeds Alekna’s debut mark.

As a point of reference, the Pac-12 record is a lofty one -- 68.16 meters or 223-7, set 19 years ago by UCLA's Julian Wruck. Arizona State senior Turner Washington, the reigning NCAA champ in both the shot put and discus, has a discus best of 66.22 or 217-5, to rank No. 2 on the all-time Pac-12 ladder.

Alekna comes from a family of discus throwers, led by his father, Virgilijus Alekna, who ranks No. 2 on the all-time world list with a best of 78.33 meters or 257-0.

Virgilijus Alekna competed in five Olympics, winning gold in 2000 at Sydney and 2004 at Athens, and participated in 10 World Championships, claiming two more titles on that stage.

Cover photo of Mykolas Alekna by Kelley L. Cox, KLC fotos

