Skip to main content

Cal Track & Field: Mykolas Alekna Caps Season by Winning European Discus Title

The rising sophomore beat a field with the six best discus throwers in the world.

Mykolas Alekna’s spectacular freshman season at Cal reached a new high on Friday.

After finishing second in the discus at the NCAA Championships and second at the World Championships, the 19-year-old from Lithuania beat a stellar field to win the gold medal at the European Athletics Championships in Munich, Germany.

Alekna threw within one inch of his personal best, unleashing a toss of 228 feet, 11 inches (69.78 meters) on his fifth throw to overtake reigning world champion Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia.

Ceh got one more chance to pass Alekna, but fouled on his sixth and final attempt.

The competition featured the six athletes ranked atop the world list this season, and Alekna emerged the winner. He broke the European Championship meet record in the process, eclipsing the mark of 226-7 (69.06) set by Ceh in 2012.

“Today was a great day for Mykolas,” said Mo Saatara, Cal’s throws coach. “He has been working to build up after the big (World Championship) competition in Eugene and put together a great series and performance.

“Breaking the championship record was a huge accomplishment.”

Alekna’s decisive throw was just off his personal best of 229-0 (69.81) that he posted while finishing second (behind Ceh) at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm, Sweden in late June.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alekna delivered a consistent series, with throws of 218-8 (66.67), 220-8 (67.26), 219-3 (66.82), foul, 228-11 (69.78) and 217-1 (66.18).

To provide context, consider that Cal’s 30-year-old school record in the discus before Alekna arrived was 210-11.

Ceh. 23, finished second with a best of 224-0 (68.28) while third place went to Britain’s Lawrence Okoye at 220-3 (67.14). Okoye, 30, played defensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers in 2013 and ’14.

Sweden’s Simon Pettersson was fourth at 220-2 (67.12) and his countryman, reigning Olympic champion Daniel Stahl, placed fifth at 217-9 (66.39).

Lithuania’s Andrius Gudzius, who finished third at the World Championships, wound up sixth on Friday at 214-7 (65.40).

Alekna, who set the collegiate record during his freshman campaign at Cal, will begin classes as a sophomore next week, Saatara said.

Alekna's father, Virgilius Alekna, was a two-time Olympic champion and a two-time World Champion. His son is well on his way to adding to the family legacy.

Cover photo of Mykolas Alekna by Kirby Lee, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

femi and dog
Football

The Dog Days of Cal's Preseason Football Camp

By Jake Curtis
Jake Tongest Joe Nicholson
Football

Cal in NFL: Jake Tonges, Elijah Hicks Score TDs in Preseason Game

By Jake Curtis
starkey
Football

Joe Starkey Retiring as Voice of Cal Football after 2022 Season

By Jake Curtis
R.J. Jones
Football

Did Conference Uncertainty Cost Cal Its Best 2023 Football Recruit?

By Jeff Faraudo
sam Golla
Other Sports

Cal's Sam Golla Is the No. 1 Overall Pick in Pro Rugby Draft

By Jake Curtis
Cal wins its opening game on the European tour
Basketball

Cal Finally Gets a Game in Europe, Posting a 30-Point Victory in Belgium

By Jeff Faraudo
Collin Morikawa Bill Streicher
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa Among Contenders After One Round of BMW Event

By Jake Curtis
Joe Starkey
Football

What a Bonanza! Joe Starkey Relives His Afternoon With the Rolling Stones

By Jeff Faraudo