Cal Soccer: Alex Morgan Gives Birth 3 Days Before Mother's Day

Jake Curtis

Former Cal soccer star Alex Morgan gave birth to her first child three days before Mother's Day.

Morgan, a standout on the U.S. Women's National Team, made the announcement on Saturday.

The child's name is Charlie Elena Carrasco. She was born at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Morgan, 30, has been married to MLS player Servando Carrasco, 31, since 2014. The couple announced Morgan's pregnancy in October, and they said at the time the baby was due in April.

Morgan has said in an article on Glamour magazine this year that she was still planning to play for the United States' in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo just a few weeks after the anticipated April birth. That was before the Olympics were postponed until 2021, giving her more time to make the transition back to competitive soccer.

The baby came a few weeks later than expected.

"She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only," Morgan said on social media. "My super moon baby."

Morgan has said that she wants to continue playing through the 2023 World Cup.

While at Cal, Morgan scored 45 goals, including 14 in her senior season when she played in just 12 of the Bears' 21 games before joining the U.S. Senior National team to help it qualify for the 2011 World Cup. 

.

.

