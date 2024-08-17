Alex Morgan Has a New Coach -- London Donovan
Alex Morgan has a new coach for her NWSL team, the San Diego Wave – former U.S. men’s star Landon Donovan – and you have to wonder whether he can spur the former Cal soccer star to a resurgence.
The first match Morgan and the Wave will play under interim head coach Donovan will be Tuesday, August 20, against Santa Fe FC in Panama for the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Last month, the 42-year-ld Donovan spoke at length about the decision to leave Morgan off the U.S. Olympic team, noting that he went through something similar and how difficult it had to be for Morgan to accept.
“I’m really sad and heartbroken for Alex,” Donovon said shortly after U.S. coach Emma Hayes named the U.S. Olympic squad that did not include the 35-year-old Morgan. “I’ve been in those shoes. She has done so much for our women’s national team and U.S. soccer in general.
“I just hope this doesn’t define her. I hope she define herself by this. It’s going t be hard pill for her to swallow for sure. She’s a really strong woman, and I know she’ll be OK.”
Morgan might feel better if she scores a goal in Tuesday’s match. She has not scored a goal in any of the Wave’s 13 games this year, and the last goal she scored for the U.S. Women’s National Team came back in February.
She scored 15 goals in 17 games for the San Diego Wave in 2022, and recorded seven goals in 2023.
Donovan is one of the best American soccer players ever, and he will serve as the Wave’s coach for the rest of 2024 as San Diego looks for a new head coach.
"First off, we want to thank Paul for his professionalism and honoring his commitment to see us through this summer window," said San Diego sporting director and general manager Camille Ashton in a news release. "We are thrilled to have Landon join the club and lead the team for the remainder of the season, including the first-ever Concacaf W Champions Cup.
"Landon's level of knowledge, understanding and experience as both a player and a coach, provides us with a leader that can help guide this club to where we want to be -- in a playoff position and competing for a Championship. His passion for this city and growing the game, along with having a player-first mentality, make him a natural fit for this club."
