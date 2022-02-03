Ex-Cal Star Alex Morgan Left Off U.S. Soccer Team Roster for SheBelieves Cup

Does this signal the end for the former Golden Bears' star as a prominent player on the world stage, or will she be back when it counts?

Former Cal star Alex Morgan was left off the 23-player squad that will make up the U.S. Women's National Team roster for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup soccer event, leaving open the question of whether Morgan will remain a prominent member of the American team.

Megan Rapinoe and several other veterans were also left off the roster announced by U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski on Thursday. Instead of Morgan and Rapinoe, rising young players like Sophia Smith and Ashley Sanchez were named to the team.

The American are scheduled to face the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland -- none of whom is ranked among the top 15 teams in the world -- in the SheBelieves Cup, which will be held Feb. 17-23 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, and Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Andonovski said many of the older veteran players were left off the team to make room for the players who need to prove themselves. But it remains unclear whether Morgan and other veterans will return to the U.S. national team when the Americans play in more prestigious events, such as the 2023 World Cup in Australia.



"All these players are very good players -- we know that they've done so much for this team," Andonovski told ESPN of the veterans left off the squad. "But right now I want to give a chance to players like Sophia Smith and Mal Pugh and Catarina Macario, Ashley Hatch, players that have earned their spot on the national team or earn their spot back. I want to give them maximum minutes or whatever minutes they earn so we can evaluate every aspect of their game, in the training environment or game setting."

But . . . .

"It doesn't mean that all these players that have done well in the past are just going to come back here in the next camp because they've done well a year ago or two years ago," Andonovski added. "There's a reason why we're not calling Mia Hamm or Julie Foudy in camp, right? So the same goes here: they need to perform, they need to play in their markets, they need to play well in their markets, and show that they can still contribute and be valuable for the national team."

The question now is whether Morgan's career as a prominent world-class soccer player for the U.S. is over. Her playing time was curtailed in the 2022 Olympic Games when the Americans failed to win a gold medal and had to settle for bronze. She scored one goal in the six games during the Olympics, and she was not a starter in the bronze-medal game, entering in the 81st minute and playing just nine minutes before getting injured.

Morgan is 32 years old and became a mother in May 2020.

Morgan played as a substitute for the U.S. team and scored a goal when the Americans defeated South Korea 6-0 in a friendly on Oct. 26, 2021, and she was a starter for the Americans in the Oct. 21, 2021 game against South Korea that ended in a scoreless tie.

Neither Morgan nor Rapinoe played in the Americans' two friendlies against Australia in November 2021. The U.S. won the first friendly against the Aussies 3-0, and the second ended in a 1-1 tie.

Morgan currently is a member of San Diego Wave Fútbol Club, which plays in the National Women's Soccer League. It began training camp on Tuesday (Feb. 1) and starts its season on March 19 with the NWSL Challenge Cup.

Here is the USWNT roster for the SheBelieves Cup (with number of caps in parentheses)

GOALKEEPERS: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit; 0), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 2), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 78)

DEFENDERS: Alana Cook (OL Reign; 4/0), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC; 77/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 45/1), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC; 8/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 9/0), Kelley O'Hara (Washington Spirit; 148/2), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 63/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 199/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Gautrat (Chicago Red Stars; 87/8), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais; 108/25), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 68/18), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais; 12/3), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 33/4), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 2/0), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 22/2)

FORWARDS: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 4/2), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars; 67/18), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 9/2), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 10/1), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current; 45/14)

Cover photo of Alex Morgan by Albert Cesare, The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

