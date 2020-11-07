SI.com
CalSportsReport
Ex-Cal Star Alex Morgan Makes Debut With English Soccer Team

Alex MorganPhoto by Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Former Cal standout and U.S. national team star Alex Morgan finally made her much-awaited debut for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in London when she entered in the 69th minute of Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Reading in the English Football Association Women’s Super League.

This was Morgan's first game in 15 months and her first competition since the birth of his first child, Charlie, in May. Her daughter was in the stands wearing a Tottenham shirt. 

“It’s fun to look up after the match and see her there supporting me,” Morgan said, according to the Associated Press report via the San Diego Union Tribune.

Morgan did not score in the game.

. 

Morgan, 31, signed with the London club on loan from the Orlando Pride bck on Sept. 12. .

Morgan was expected to be ready to make her first WSL appearance last month, but a setback in her recovery delayed her debut.

"It just feels good to get back on the field for the first time in over a year so happy about that," Morgan said after the game in a video available here. "Obviously not too happy about the result but I just had to start to get some minutes and build from there.

"I felt like there was definitely a lot more sprints than in training. I'll get used to it pretty quickly.

"I'm looking forward to getting into more of the game to settle into it more.

"I think my fitness is getting back there. It's just going to take some time. I'm going to have to get game time to get match fit."

The two-time World Cup winner is the highest-profile American to leave the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League for England's improving top league.

Morgan, Tobin Heath, Rose Lavelle, Samantha Mewis and Christen Press — all members of the U.S. squad that repeated as world champs last year in France — are now playing in the WSL in England.

